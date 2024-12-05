Israel imprisons 14-year-old Palestinian boy on charges of 'terrorism'

"Every prisoner who is inside with you is your brother. They're all like you...imprisoned for their love for homeland," a Palestinian father, Nawwaf Al-Salaymah is seen advising his 14-year-old son in a viral video, before sending him into Israeli prison to serve a 12-month sentence. In the video, Nawwaf's son Ayham al-Salaymeh is seen breaking down as he bids farewell to his father, relatives and friends before he stepped inside the al-Maskoubiya prison on Sunday.

Ayham is the youngest Palestinian to be imprisoned by Israel. Ayham's imprisonment comes days after the Israeli parliament approved a temporary five-year order that allows children convicted of capital offences considered as "terrorism" to be sentenced to prison from the age of 12.

Before being sentenced to prison, Ayham had spent a year and a half under house arrest in his family's home in the Ras al-Amud neighbourhood in Silwan, in occupied East Jerusalem.

Ayham, along with four other Palestinian children aged between 12-14 were picked up by Israeli police officers from the neighborhood of Wadi Qadum in East Jerusalem in January 2023. According to a report by Israeli human rights group B'Tselem, the boys were picked up for interrogation after being accused of throwing stones at Israeli settlers.