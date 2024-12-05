Israel imprisons 14-year-old Palestinian boy on charges of 'terrorism'

"Every prisoner who is inside with you is your brother. They're all like you...imprisoned for their love for homeland," a Palestinian father, Nawwaf Al-Salaymah is seen advising his 14-year-old son in a viral video, before sending him into Israeli prison to serve a 12-month sentence. In the video, Nawwaf's son Ayham al-Salaymeh is seen breaking down as he bids farewell to his father, relatives and friends before he stepped inside the al-Maskoubiya prison on Sunday.
Ayham is the youngest Palestinian to be imprisoned by Israel. Ayham's imprisonment comes days after the Israeli parliament approved a temporary five-year order that allows children convicted of capital offences considered as "terrorism" to be sentenced to prison from the age of 12.
Before being sentenced to prison, Ayham had spent a year and a half under house arrest in his family's home in the Ras al-Amud neighbourhood in Silwan, in occupied East Jerusalem.
Ayham, along with four other Palestinian children aged between 12-14 were picked up by Israeli police officers from the neighborhood of Wadi Qadum in East Jerusalem in January 2023. According to a report by Israeli human rights group B'Tselem, the boys were picked up for interrogation after being accused of throwing stones at Israeli settlers.
B'Tselem reported that the boys were subjected to physical assaults, verbal abuse and other kinds of humiliations while in the custody of the police. The children were also denied food and access to a toilet.
"This case is no exception, but part of Israel's systemic treatment of Palestinian minors, including refusal to uphold the special protections granted minors by international law, which are also granted minors under Israeli law. Instead, the Israeli law enforcement system treats Palestinian minors as part of a hostile population, all of whom – teenagers and adults alike – are presumed guilty unless proven otherwise, and employs extreme measures against them it would not dare use against other populations in Israel," the report noted.
The latest law passed in early November, allows Israeli courts to jail minors in prison instead of juvenile facilities for up to 10 days if they are deemed to pose a threat to others.
According to data from the Palestinian Prisoner's Society, there are currently 160 minors lodged in Israeli prisons.
According to a report by Middle East Eye, the minors are lodged in prisons like Ofer and Megiddo, which have been flagged for "extreme human rights abuses and poor conditions, such as brutal beatings, sexual abuse, physical and psychological torture, overcrowding and medical negligence."