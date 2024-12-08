Toll from Hague building explosion rises to five

THE HAGUE: At least five bodies have been pulled from the wreckage of an apartment block in The Hague, authorities said, as recovery efforts stretched into a second day on Sunday.

Elite rescue teams picked through the debris throughout the night, searching for victims of a huge explosion and fire that destroyed at least five homes early on Saturday morning.

It remained unclear how many people could still be buried under the rubble. Police are still investigating possible causes for the explosion and blaze.

"Unfortunately, a fifth deceased person has just been recovered from the rubble," the fire service said in the early hours of Sunday.

"This brings the total number of victims to 10. Four of them were taken to hospital, one was examined on-site by the ambulance service," they added.

One of those in hospital was pulled alive from the wreckage some 12 hours after the blast.

City mayor Jan van Zanen said he was preparing for the "worst-case scenario" with only a slim chance of finding anyone else alive after such a long time buried.

He said two of the four in hospital were in serious condition, the other two were recovering well.

Police have appealed for witnesses to come forward. They are especially interested in a car seen speeding away from the scene shortly after the blast at 06:15 am (0515 GMT) on Saturday.

The three-storey building consisted of shops on the ground floors and five two-storey apartments, authorities said, with living rooms on the second floor and bedrooms on the top.

Residents told local media the apartment block was mainly inhabited by elderly people and families with children.

Around 40 residents of other blocks near the collapsed building have been evacuated. Some have been taken away by bus to an unknown location.