Over 184 killed in Haiti capital violence over weekend: UN human rights chief Volker Turk

GENEVA: Close to 200 people were killed in brutal weekend violence in Haiti's capital, the United Nations said on Monday, with reports that a gang boss orchestrated the slaughter of voodoo practitioners.

The killings were overseen by a "powerful gang leader" convinced that his son's illness was caused by followers of the religion, according to civil organisation the Committee for Peace and Development (CPD).

"He decided to cruelly punish all elderly people and voodoo practitioners who, in his imagination, would be capable of sending a bad spell on his son," a statement from the Haiti-based group said.

"The gang's soldiers were responsible for identifying victims in their homes to take them to the chief's stronghold to be executed," the statement added.