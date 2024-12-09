South Korean investigators to seek a travel ban on President Yoon over martial law

The office, which handles corruption investigations involving senior government officials, is among several law enforcement bodies, including public prosecutors and police, investigating the circumstances around Yoon’s declaration of martial law.

On Monday, a senior National Police Agency officer told local reporters in a background briefing that police are also considering banning Yoon from leaving the country as they investigate charges of rebellion. The officer said police can also detain Yoon if conditions are met.

The contents of the briefing were shared with The Associated Press.

Police, prosecutors and the anti-corruption agency can request the justice minister to impose an international travel ban on suspects whom they are investigating.

While a sitting South Korean president has immunity from prosecution while in office, that does not extend to allegations of rebellion or treason. This means that Yoon can be questioned and detained by police over his martial law decree, but many observers doubt that police will forcefully detain him or search his office because of the potential for clashes with his presidential security service.

In the case of former President Park Geun-hye, who was thrown out of office in 2017 after being impeached by parliament over a corruption scandal, prosecutors failed to search her office and ended up receiving documents outside the compound because presidential officials turned them away.