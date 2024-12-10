India calls for early ceasefire, release of hostages in West Asia conflict

NEW DELHI: India calls for an early ceasefire and release of hostages in the ongoing conflict in West Asia, said External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in Manama.
"West Asia is a region of deep strategic interest to India and certainly in recent times, it is a region where there is cause for deep concern particularly over the conflict in Gaza. We call for an early ceasefire and release of all hostages. India has consistently supported the resolution of the Palestine issue through a two-state solution. We have also contributed to the building of Palestinian institutions and capacities. And we certainly appreciate that Gulf countries are also working in the same direction," said Jaishankar while speaking at the fourth India-Bahrain High Joint Commission.
Referring to the cooperation between India and Bahrain on defence and security issues, Jaishankar said, "India's entry into the CMF (Combined Maritime Forces), which is headquartered in Manama, will certainly be beneficial to strengthening regional maritime security. We affirm our very firm commitment to the safety and security of international maritime activities."
High-level interactions have taken place between India and Bahrain and there is great potential in many new areas like space, education, fintech, science and technology, he said.
"We have made significant progress in recent years in trade and in investment. We certainly would like to develop that positive momentum. And I want to say that India welcomes investors from Bahrain to come and explore opportunities in India," he said.
Jaishankar said that Bahrain was a valuable partner for India in the Gulf region and also thanked the leadership for taking care of the Indian community living there.
"The Indian community is a very very important bridge between our countries. And we believe that they are contributing significantly to the development of Bahrain. And we certainly hope that we will see the community make a bigger contribution and we would thank the leadership and the government of the kingdom for ensuring their welfare, safety and security," he added.