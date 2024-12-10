India calls for early ceasefire, release of hostages in West Asia conflict

NEW DELHI: India calls for an early ceasefire and release of hostages in the ongoing conflict in West Asia, said External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in Manama.

"West Asia is a region of deep strategic interest to India and certainly in recent times, it is a region where there is cause for deep concern particularly over the conflict in Gaza. We call for an early ceasefire and release of all hostages. India has consistently supported the resolution of the Palestine issue through a two-state solution. We have also contributed to the building of Palestinian institutions and capacities. And we certainly appreciate that Gulf countries are also working in the same direction," said Jaishankar while speaking at the fourth India-Bahrain High Joint Commission.

Referring to the cooperation between India and Bahrain on defence and security issues, Jaishankar said, "India's entry into the CMF (Combined Maritime Forces), which is headquartered in Manama, will certainly be beneficial to strengthening regional maritime security. We affirm our very firm commitment to the safety and security of international maritime activities."