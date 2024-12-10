Israeli PM Netanyahu testifies in his corruption trial. He has been dogged by scandal for years

TEL AVIV: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu took the witness stand on Tuesday for the first time in his long-running trial on corruption charges. But long before these accusations emerged, Netanyahu has been vexed by a flurry of embarrassing scandals and allegations.

Netanyahu consistently and vehemently denies wrongdoing and has assailed investigations into his conduct or that of his family as witch hunts driven by a hostile media and a biased justice system.

Here's a look at some of the scandals that have beset Netanyahu, his family and his aides since he began to dominate Israel's political scene.

Submarine suspicions

Close confidants of Netanyahu are suspected of receiving bribes to advance a deal to purchase submarines and other warships from Germany. Netanyahu is not a suspect in that case. But a state commission of inquiry looking into the affair earlier this year sent a letter to the prime minister warning him that he could be harmed by its conclusions.

The committee did not detail the precise accusations against Netanyahu, but painted a picture of improper decision-making at multiple levels in government, the defense establishment and the military. He denies wrongdoing.

Leaked and doctored documents

A spokesperson for the Israeli leader has been charged with leaking classified information to German tabloid "Bild" that indictments alleged harmed Israel's wartime security and interests. Netanyahu himself has not been accused of wrongdoing.

Critics say the leak was meant to sway public opinion to be more in favor of Netanyahu's negotiating positions with Hamas, and diminish public pressure on him to reach a deal to release hostages held by the militants. Another Netanyahu aide is being investigated for doctoring documents, a move critics say was meant to protect Netanyahu from future investigations into his wartime conduct.

Big spending

In 2016, an official expense report revealed that Netanyahu spent more than $600,000 of public funds on a six-day trip to New York, including $1,600 on a personal hairdresser. Three years earlier, he was criticized for spending $127,000 in public funds for a special sleeping cabin on a five-hour flight to London. Netanyahu contended he was unaware of the cost and halted the practice. He also was forced to stop purchasing ice cream from an artisanal Jerusalem parlor after news erupted that his office ran up a $2,700 bill for his favorite flavors, vanilla and pistachio.