China vows 'stable' ties with South Korea after Yoon's impeachment

BEIJING: China on Monday vowed to push for "healthy and stable" ties with South Korea after Seoul's Constitutional Court launched proceedings against impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol.

The South Korean parliament suspended Yoon from office on Saturday over his short-lived attempt to suspend civilian rule, which plunged one of Asia's biggest economies into its worst political turmoil in years.

The Constitutional Court has around six months to determine whether to uphold the impeachment.

"South Korea is China's important close neighbour and friendly cooperative partner. Promoting the healthy and stable development of China-South Korea ties accords with the common interests of both sides," Beijing's foreign ministry said Monday at a regular press briefing.

"China's policy towards South Korea is consistent and maintains stability," ministry spokesman Lin Jian said, adding that "maintaining peace and stability on the Korean peninsula is in the interests of all sides and demands that all sides make active efforts".