China vows 'stable' ties with South Korea after Yoon's impeachment

BEIJING: China on Monday vowed to push for "healthy and stable" ties with South Korea after Seoul's Constitutional Court launched proceedings against impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol.
The South Korean parliament suspended Yoon from office on Saturday over his short-lived attempt to suspend civilian rule, which plunged one of Asia's biggest economies into its worst political turmoil in years.
The Constitutional Court has around six months to determine whether to uphold the impeachment.
"South Korea is China's important close neighbour and friendly cooperative partner. Promoting the healthy and stable development of China-South Korea ties accords with the common interests of both sides," Beijing's foreign ministry said Monday at a regular press briefing.
"China's policy towards South Korea is consistent and maintains stability," ministry spokesman Lin Jian said, adding that "maintaining peace and stability on the Korean peninsula is in the interests of all sides and demands that all sides make active efforts".
Asked directly about the impeachment, Lin declined to comment, saying the matter was "South Korea's internal affair".
The two countries are major trade partners but have long been out of step politically.
China's ruling Communist Party is the main economic and political backer of North Korea, with which Seoul remains technically at war.
South Korea, meanwhile, is a key US ally and hosts a strong American military presence while ties between Washington and Beijing have soured.
Yoon last week said in a defiant address that the main opposition party had blocked him from strengthening anti-espionage laws he said could have been used to punish Chinese nationals suspected of spying on South Korean defence and intelligence assets.
Beijing said it was "deeply surprised and dissatisfied" and that the comments harmed the development of bilateral relations.