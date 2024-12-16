Three dead, others injured in shooting at private Christian school in Wisconsin

MADISON: A youth opened fire at a private Christian school Monday morning in Wisconsin, killing two people in the final week before Christmas break. The shooter also died, police said.

Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes offered no details on the victims but said other people were wounded at Abundant Life Christian School, a K-12 school with about 390 students. Police previously said a total of five people had died.

Madison police in a statement said the suspected shooter was a student at the school. Police said seven people were hurt with injuries ranging broadly from “minor to life-threatening.”

“Today is a sad, sad day, not only for Madison but for our entire country," Barnes told reporters.

He said police were alerted shortly before 11 a.m. and did not fire their weapons when they rushed into the school. Barnes suggested the shooter died by suicide.

“They found the person responsible who was down, deceased," the chief said.