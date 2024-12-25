Azerbaijan Airlines plane crashes in Kazakhstan; several feared dead, 22 survivors hospitalised

KAZAKHSTAN: An Azerbaijan Airlines passenger jet flying from the capital Baku to Grozny in Russia crashed in western Kazakhstan, the Kazakh transport ministry said on Wednesday.

Kazakhstan’s emergency ministry said that 42 people are feared dead.

The ministry confirmed in a Telegram statement stated that 67 people, including five crew, were on board the plane. It added that 25 of them have survived the crash, according to preliminary assessment, and 22 survivors have been hospitalized.

"A plane doing the Baku-Grozny route crashed near the city of Aktau. It belongs to Azerbaijan Airlines," the ministry said on Telegram.

Azerbaijan Airlines, the country's flag carrier, said the Embraer 190 had "made an emergency landing" around three kilometres from Aktau, an oil and gas hub on the eastern shore of the Caspian Sea.

The country's emergencies ministry said its personnel were putting out the fire at the site.