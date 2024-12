Hasina's son claims Yunus government weaponising judiciary for carrying out political witch hunt

An IT entrepreneur, Wazed is based in the US and has been an ICT adviser in Hasina's government.

The kangaroo tribunal and subsequent request for extradition comes while hundreds of leaders and activists are extrajudicially killed, framing of outrageous murder charges, illegal incarceration of thousands by law enforcement and violent attacks including looting vandalism and arson going on with impunity every day fuelled by denial of the regime, he added.

On Monday, India confirmed receiving the 'note verbale' or diplomatic communication from the Bangladesh high commission in New Delhi but refrained from commenting on it.

Under the provisions of the India-Bangladesh extradition treaty, extradition may be refused if the offence is one of a political character.

Bangladesh's de facto foreign minister Touhid Hossain said Dhaka wants Hasina back to face the judicial process.

Wazed further accused that the chief prosecutor of ICT Tribunal Tajul Islam appointed by the Yunus regime on December 22, despite proven records of defending war criminals, reportedly spreading a deliberate disinformation campaign against Hasina by claiming that Interpol issued red notice against her, and termed it as a desperate bid to extradite her and hold a farcical trial to serve the interest of Dr Yunus.

But the prosecutor later altered his statement following media exposure of the outright lie and now officially sent a request to India for the extradition, Hasina's son said.

"We reiterate our position that every single incident of human rights violation between July and August needs to be investigated in a free and fair manner but the Yunus led regime weaponised the judiciary, and we express no confidence in the justice system", he alleged.

Last month, in an address to the nation on the completion of 100 days of the interim government, Yunus said Bangladesh will seek Hasina's extradition.

"We must ensure justice in every killing We will also ask India to send back fallen autocrat Sheikh Hasina", he had said then.

Yunus, who assumed office on August 8, claimed that about 1,500 people, including students and workers, were killed while 19,931 others were wounded during the protest against the Hasina government.

India has expressed concern as there have been a spate of attacks on minorities including on the Hindu community in Bangladesh in the last few months.

In recent weeks, Hasina has accused the Yunus-led interim government of perpetrating genocide and failing to protect minorities, especially Hindus, since her ouster.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri visited Dhaka two weeks back during which he conveyed to the Bangladeshi side India's concerns, especially those related to the safety and welfare of minorities.