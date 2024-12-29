124 dead as plane carrying 181 people bursts into flames at Muan airport in South Korea

SEOUL: A plane carrying 181 people burst into flames after veering off a runway at Muan international airport in South Korea on Sunday, killing at least 124 people on board, The National Fire Agency confirmed.

"124 people are confirmed dead after a Jeju Air plane crashed on landing in South Korea," the country's fire agency confirmed.

"So far two rescued, 124 dead," the national fire agency said in a statement, adding that 25 of the victims were male, 37 female.

Video shared by the local MBC broadcaster showed the Jeju Air plane -- a Boeing 737-8AS according to Flight Radar -- landing at the Muan airport runway, with smoke streaming out from the engines before the entire aircraft is quickly engulfed in flames.