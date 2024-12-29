120 dead as plane carrying 181 people bursts into flames at Muan airport in South Korea

SEOUL: A plane carrying 181 people burst into flames after veering off a runway at Muan international airport in South Korea on Sunday, killing at least 120 people on board, The National Fire Agency confirmed.
"120 people are confirmed dead after a Jeju Air plane crashed on landing in South Korea," the country's fire agency confirmed.
"So far two rescued, 120 dead," the national fire agency said in a statement, adding that 25 of the victims were male, 37 female.
Video shared by the local MBC broadcaster showed the Jeju Air plane -- a Boeing 737-8AS according to Flight Radar -- landing at the Muan airport runway, with smoke streaming out from the engines before the entire aircraft is quickly engulfed in flames.
A collision with birds and adverse weather conditions were cited by the authorities as likely causes of the crash that flung passengers out of the plane and left it "almost completely destroyed", according to fire officials.
One flight attendant and one passenger have been rescued so far, South Korea's fire agency said.
"Currently two have been rescued, one passenger and one flight attendant," the national fire agency said in a statement, adding that 32 fire trucks and scores of firefighters had been deployed to the crash site at Muan airport.
There was little chance that remaining passengers on a crashed Jeju Air flight survived, a South Korean fire department official said.
"Passengers were ejected from the aircraft after it collided with the barrier, leaving little chance of survival," a local fire department said in a statement.
"The plane is almost completely destroyed, and identifying the deceased is proving difficult. The process is taking time as we locate and recover the remains," the fire department in Muan said in a statement.
"The cause of the accident is presumed to be a bird strike combined with adverse weather conditions. However, the exact cause will be announced following a joint investigation," Lee Jeong-hyun, chief of Muan fire station, said during a briefing.
A photo showed the tail section of the jet engulfed in flames on what appeared to be the side of the runway, with firefighters and emergency vehicles nearby.
Acting President Choi Sang-mok called for the mobilisation of all resources to save the passengers.
"All related agencies... must mobilise all available resources to save the personnel," he instructed officials in a statement.
Choi is convening an emergency meeting with cabinet members to discuss rescue operations and response, his office said.
Jeju Air says 'sincerely apologises' after fatal crash
Low-cost carrier Jeju Air apologised Sunday and vowed to do all it could to help after its plane carrying 181 people from Bangkok to South Korea crashed on arrival, killing scores.
"We at Jeju Air will do everything in our power in response to this accident. We sincerely apologise for causing concern," the airline said in a statement posted on its social media channels.
It is the first fatal accident in the history of Jeju air, one of South Korea's largest low-cost carriers, which was set up in 2005.
On August 12, 2007, a Bombardier Q400 operated by Jeju Air carrying 74 passengers came off the runway due to strong winds at the southern Busan-Gimhae airport, resulting in a dozen injuries.
South Korea's aviation industry has a solid track record for safety, experts say.
Last year, a passenger opened an emergency exit on an Asiana Airlines flight as it was preparing to land, with the aircraft landing safely but several people hospitalised.