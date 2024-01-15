Taiwan's president-elect Lai hails US support for democracy as delegation visits

TAIPEIE: Taiwan's president-elect Lai Ching-te on Monday hailed the island's "solid partnership" with the United States, as he welcomed a delegation from Washington making a post-election visit expected to anger Beijing.

The unofficial delegation was sent by US President Joe Biden's administration to meet senior politicians including current President Tsai Ing-wen and Lai, who won Saturday's poll.

Voters on the self-ruled island defied Beijing's repeated calls not to elect Lai, whom it condemned as a dangerous separatist who would take Taiwan down the "evil path" of independence.

Beijing, which claims the self-ruled island as its territory and has never renounced force to bring it under its control, insisted that the vote did not change the fact the island was part of China.

Lai said Monday that freedom and democracy "are the most valuable assets for the Taiwanese people, and the sacred mountains to protect Taiwan" during his meeting with the delegates at his party's headquarters.

"They are also the core values Taiwan and the United States share and the foundation for the long-term stability in Taiwan-US partnership," he said.

"I am grateful for the strong support from the United States for Taiwan's democracy which demonstrates the close and solid partnership between Taiwan and the United States. It is of great significance to Taiwan."

Before meeting Lai, the delegation went to the Presidential Office to meet with Tsai, who said their visit highlights the "close and staunch" US-Taiwan partnership.

Communist-ruled China vehemently objects to anything that even suggests official recognition of Taiwan, and the US visit is expected to cause annoyance.

The Chinese foreign ministry on Sunday condemned US Secretary of State Antony Blinken for congratulating Lai on his victory.