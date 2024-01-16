'I admire you': Israeli mother feels no anger at troops who killed her 'hostage' son

Yotam Haim was gunned down in Gaza by Israeli soldiers who failed to realise he had escaped from his Hamas captors -- yet his mother refuses to criticise the army.

Iris Haim, 57, feels the same way now as she did a month ago, when she sent an extraordinary message to the army unit involved in her son's killing.

"I have no anger, I understand the difficult situation you were in, I love and admire you," she wrote just after the killing in a message that went viral after a soldier posted it on social media.

Haim later read it out in public, all of which made her a hero to many Israelis.