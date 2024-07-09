Russia's heaviest bombardment of Kyiv in 4 months hits children's hospital

KYIV: Russian missiles blasted cities across Ukraine on Monday, damaging the country's largest children's hospital and other buildings in a fierce assault that interrupted heart surgeries and forced young cancer patients to take their treatments outdoors.

At least 31 people were killed, officials said.

The daytime barrage targeted five Ukrainian cities with more than 40 missiles of different types, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on social media.

Ukraine's air force said it intercepted 30 missiles.

More than 150 people were wounded.

It was Russia's heaviest bombardment of Kyiv in almost four months, hitting seven of the city's 10 districts.

At least seven people were killed in the capital, including two staff members at the hospital.

Strikes in Kryvyi Rih, Zelenskyy's birthplace in central Ukraine, killed 10.

The attack on the Okhmatdyt children's hospital caused debris to fall into heart patients' open chests in the middle of surgery.

Cancer patients had their beds wheeled into parks and onto the streets.

"It is very important that the world should not be silent about it now and that everyone should see what Russia is and what it is doing," Zelenskyy said.

Russia denied attacking the hospital and said the strikes hit military targets.