11 killed as passenger bus collides with pickup truck in northern Philippines

TUGUEGARAO: A bus collided with a pickup truck killing 11 people and injuring six others in a northern Philippine town on Thursday.

Those who died were riding the small truck as it was rammed on the side by the bus, causing it to lose control and smash into a roadside food stall in Abulug town, about 600 km (373 miles) north of Manila, said police chief Maj Antonio Palattao.

The drivers of both vehicles were injured, along with the owner of the food stall that was hit by the truck. An investigation is underway to determine who was responsible for the accident, he said.

Deadly road accidents are common in the Philippines because of weak enforcement of traffic laws, dilapidated vehicles and dangerous road conditions, including inadequate safety signs and barriers in mountain roads and far-flung provinces.