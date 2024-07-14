Next round of India-Korea FTA review meeting from Jul 17 in Seoul

The Indian team "will visit Seoul from July 17-19" for the next round of review meetings, the official added.

"In the 11th round, both the sides would discuss the broad contours for closing the deal," the official said, adding that Korea is keen to conclude the negotiations this year.

The two countries have sought greater market access for certain products, which are under the negative list of the agreement. No customs duty concessions are granted for the goods under this list. The Department of Commerce has engaged with different ministries, including heavy industries, steel, and chemicals, to prepare the offer list.

India has sought greater market access for certain products like steel, rice, and shrimp from South Korea to boost exports of these goods and has flagged issues over Korean firms not buying Indian steel.