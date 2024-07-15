Global childhood immunisation levels stalled in 2023, leaving many without life-saving protection: UN

NEW DELHI: Global childhood vaccination coverage stalled in 2023, leaving an estimated 2.7 million children more un- and under-vaccinated compared to pre-pandemic levels in 2019, according to the UN on Monday.
Warning of an alarming coverage gap that has led to an outbreak of diseases like malaria, the latest World Health Organisation (WHO) and UNICEF (United Nations Children's Fund) estimates of national immunisation coverage (WUENIC) said about 14.5 million children failed to get vaccinated in 2023, compared with 13.9 million a year earlier.
However, the number was lower than during the COVID-19 pandemic, when about 18 million children missed out on vaccination.
The report highlighted that more children were left out of critical vaccination drives for diseases like diphtheria, tetanus, and whooping cough in 2023.
The reason is that conflicts across the globe have stalled the supply of life-saving vaccines to mostly fragile and conflict-affected regions.
According to the findings, the number of children who received three doses of the vaccine against diphtheria, tetanus, and pertussis (DTP) in 2023—a key marker for global immunisation coverage—stalled at 84%, or 108 million.
However, the number of children who did not receive a single dose of the vaccine increased from 13.9 million in 2022 to 14.5 million in 2023.
Additionally, 6.5 million children did not complete their third dose of the DTP vaccine, which is necessary to achieve disease protection in infancy and early childhood.
“The latest trends demonstrate that many countries continue to miss far too many children,” said UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell.
“Closing the immunisation gap requires a global effort, with governments, partners, and local leaders investing in primary healthcare and community workers to ensure every child gets vaccinated and that overall healthcare is strengthened.”
These trends, which show that global immunisation coverage has remained largely unchanged since 2022 and, more alarmingly, has still not returned to 2019 levels, reflect ongoing challenges with disruptions in healthcare services, logistical challenges, vaccine hesitancy, and inequities in access to services.
The data further show that vaccination rates against the deadly measles disease stalled, leaving nearly 35 million children with no or only partial protection.
In 2023, only 83% of children worldwide received their first dose of the measles vaccine through routine health services, while the number of children receiving their second dose modestly increased from the previous year, reaching 74% of children.
These figures fall short of the 95% coverage needed to prevent outbreaks, avert unnecessary disease and deaths, and achieve measles elimination goals.
Over the last five years, measles outbreaks have hit 103 countries, home to roughly three-quarters of the world’s infants. Low vaccine coverage (80% or less) was a major factor. In contrast, 91 countries with strong measles vaccine coverage did not experience outbreaks.
“Measles outbreaks are the canary in the coalmine, exposing and exploiting gaps in immunisation and hitting the most vulnerable first,” said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General.
“This is a solvable problem. The measles vaccine is cheap and can be delivered even in the most difficult places. WHO is committed to working with all our partners to support countries to close these gaps and protect the most at-risk children as quickly as possible.”
More than half of unvaccinated children live in the 31 countries with fragile, conflict-affected, and vulnerable settings, where children are especially vulnerable to preventable diseases because of disruptions and a lack of access to security, nutrition, and health services.
However, the data highlighted some brighter spots in immunisation coverage, which was the steady introduction of new and under-utilised vaccines, including for human papillomavirus (HPV), meningitis, pneumococcal, polio, and rotavirus disease, which continue to expand the breadth of protection, particularly in the 57 countries supported by Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance.
The joint report said the share of adolescent girls globally who received at least one dose of the HPV vaccine, which protects against cervical cancer, increased from 20% in 2022 to 27% in 2023.
This was largely driven by strong introductions in Gavi-supported countries, such as Bangladesh, Indonesia, and Nigeria. The use of the single-dose HPV vaccine schedule also helped boost vaccine coverage.
"The HPV vaccine is one of the most impactful vaccines in Gavi’s portfolio, and it is incredibly heartening that it is now reaching more girls than ever before,” said Dr Sania Nishtar, CEO of Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance.
“With vaccines now available to over 50% of eligible girls in African countries, we have much work to be done, but today we can see we have a clear pathway to eliminating this terrible disease.”
However, HPV vaccine coverage is well below the 90% target to eliminate cervical cancer as a public health problem, reaching only 56% of adolescent girls in high-income countries and 23% in low- and middle-income countries, it added.
The WHO and UNICEF data provide the world’s largest and most comprehensive dataset on immunisation trends for vaccinations against 14 diseases given through regular health systems, normally at clinics, community centres, outreach services, or health worker visits.