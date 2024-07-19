Biden expected to make major announcement about his re-election bid: media reports

MILWAUKEE (US): US President Joe Biden is expected to make a major announcement on his re-election bid, with several senior Democratic leaders suggesting that he leave the race following his disastrous debate performance, a failed assassination attempt on his rival Donald Trump, his poor health, and falling poll numbers, according to media reports.

Several people close to President Biden said on Thursday that they believe he has begun to accept the idea that he may not be able to win in November and may have to drop out of the race, bowing to the growing demands of many anxious members of his party, The New York Times reported.

Biden, 81, is spending time at his Delaware residence in isolation after he was tested positive for COVID-19.