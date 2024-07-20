US elections: Biden's ability to win back skeptical Democrats tested at a perilous moment for his campaign

WASHINGTON: Despite a week of campaign stops, interviews, and a determined insistence that he is the best candidate to confront Republican Donald Trump, President Joe Biden's efforts to revive his reelection bid and win over skeptical Democrats have done little to soften the push for him to exit the 2024 race.

Biden has weighty options before him this weekend that could set the direction of the country and his party as the nation heads towards the November election with an energised GOP after the Republican nominating convention to send Trump back to the White House.

Almost 35 Democrats in Congress say it's time for Biden to step aside—12 coming forward on Friday alone—with more lawmakers expected to speak out in the days ahead. Donors have raised concerns. And an organisation called Pass the Torch, Biden, is planning a rally Saturday at the White House.

"There is no joy in the recognition he should not be our nominee in November," said Democratic Rep. Morgan McGarvey of Kentucky, one of the Democrats urging his exit from the race. "But the stakes of this election are too high and we can't risk the focus of the campaign being anything other than Donald Trump."

The standoff has become increasingly untenable for the party and its leaders, a month from the Democratic National Convention that should be a unifying moment to nominate their incumbent president to confront Trump. Instead the party is at a crossroads unseen in generations.

It's creating a stark juxtaposition with Republicans who, after years of bitter and chaotic infighting over Trump, have essentially embraced the former president's far-right takeover of the GOP, despite his criminal conviction in the hush money case and pending federal criminal indictment for trying to overturn the 2020 election ahead of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol.

From his beach home in Delaware, Biden, 81, is isolating with a COVID infection, but also politically with a small circle of family and close advisers. White House doctor Kevin O'Connor said Friday that the president still had a dry cough and hoarseness, but his COVID symptoms had improved.

The president's team insisted he's ready to return to the campaign trail next week to counter what he called a "dark vision" laid out by Trump.

"Together, as a party and as a country, we can and will defeat him at the ballot box," Biden said in a statement Friday. "The stakes are high, and the choice is clear. Together, we will win."

But outside the Rehoboth enclave, the debate and passions are intensifying.

A donor call with some 300 people Friday was described as a waste of time by one participant, who was granted anonymity to discuss the private conversation. While the person was complimentary of Vice President Kamala Harris, who spoke for five minutes, the rest of the time was filled by others who brushed aside donor concerns, according to the participant.