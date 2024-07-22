Russia jails US-Russian journalist Alsu Kurmasheva for over six years

The court's website states only that she had been found guilty in a hearing on Friday, with no details of the sentence.

Kurmasheva, an editor with the US-funded Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) outlet in Prague, was arrested last year while travelling to Russia for a family emergency.

She had her passports confiscated for not declaring her dual citizenship, was then arrested for not registering as a "foreign agent" and while in pre-trial detention was hit with the more serious "false information" charge.

The sentencing was slammed by RFE/RL.

"This secret trial and conviction make a mockery of justice," RFE/RL President and CEO Stephen Capus told AFP in an emailed statement.

"The only just outcome is for Alsu to be immediately released from prison by her Russian captors. It's beyond time for this American citizen, our dear colleague, to be reunited with her loving family."

Russia often holds trials behind closed doors, but issuing a verdict and sentencing in such a manner is extremely unorthodox.

Gershkovich was also convicted in a fast-track trial after spending more than a year in prison.

The speed of the process raised hopes among allies that Washington and Moscow could be close to agreeing a prisoner exchange, as the Kremlin has previously said it will only enter such a deal after a conviction.

Washington and Moscow have both said negotiations for Gershkovich, a Wall Street Journal reporter, are ongoing, though the fate of Kurmasheva, as a dual US-Russian citizen, has been less clear.

Her employer and family have been pushing for her release.

Kurmasheva edited a 2022 book titled "Saying No to War", which is a collection of interviews and stories from Russians opposed to the military campaign against Ukraine ordered by President Vladimir Putin.