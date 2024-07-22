Russia says downed 75 Ukrainian drones in southern Rostov region

MOSCOW: Russia on Monday said that its forces had downed 75 Ukrainian drones, with nearly 50 destroyed over the southern Rostov region.

Air defence systems intercepted 47 drones over Rostov, 17 over the Black and Azov seas and 11 in other areas including one over the frontier region of Belgorod, the defence ministry said.

Regional authorities in the Black Sea town of Tuapse in the Krasnodar region said that debris from a downed drone sparked a fire in a petrol refinery.

"The Kyiv regime once again tried tried to attack civil infrastructure in Tuapse with drones," the regional authorities said on Telegram, adding that nearly 100 firefighters had been deployed to battle the blaze.

There were no casualties, according to preliminary information.

Russia almost daily announces the interception of Ukrainian drones which Kyiv says are a response to Russian attacks aimed at military and civilian targets since Moscow launched its special military operation in February 2022.