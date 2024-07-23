JD Vance slams Kamala Harris during his solo campaign debut as the GOP vice presidential nominee

Trump and Vance sat Saturday for a joint interview with Fox News that was aired Monday evening after the senator’s rallies. Trump nodded to the fact that Vance, during his brief political career, has morphed from being a harsh Trump critic, at one point likening him to Adolf Hitler, to a staunch defender.

“Originally, JD was probably not for me, but he didn’t know me,” Trump told Fox host Jesse Watters as Vance looked on. “And then when we got to know each other, he liked me maybe more than anybody liked me, and he would stick up for me. ... We just had an automatic chemistry.”

Earlier Monday in Ohio, Vance tried to deflect the criticism that Trump, who has refused to accept his 2020 loss to Biden and tried to overturn the results, is a threat to democracy. The senator claimed that the real threat came from the push by “elite Democrats” who “decided to throw Joe Biden overboard” and then have the party line up behind a replacement without primary contests.

While Republicans promoted a unifying message at the Republican National Convention where Vance was nominated last week and decried inflammatory language in the wake of the assassination attempt against Trump, one of the first speakers to introduce Vance in Ohio suggested the country may need to come to civil war if Trump loses in November.

“I believe wholeheartedly, that Donald Trump and Butler County’s JD Vance are the last chance to save our country,” said George Lang, a Republican state senator. “Politically, I’m afraid if we lose this one, it’s going to take a civil war to save the country and it will be saved. It’s the greatest experiment in the history of mankind."

Lang later apologized after Harris' team highlighted his remarks on a post on X.

“I regret the divisive remarks in the excitement of the moment on stage,” he said on the same social network. “Especially in light of the assassination attempt on President Trump last week, we should all be mindful of what is said at political events, myself included.”

Vance still has work to do raising his profile. A CNN poll conducted in late June found the majority of registered voters had never heard of Vance or had no opinion of him. Just 13% of registered voters said they had a favorable opinion of Vance and 20% had an unfavorable one, according to the poll.

After Vance was named as Trump’s running mate, a startling number of Republican delegates, who are typically party insiders and activists, said they did not know much about the senator.