Biden delivers solemn call to defend democracy as he lays out his reasons for quitting race

The 10-minute address also gave Biden a chance to try to shape how history will remember his one and only term in office.

“Nothing, nothing can come in the way of saving our democracy," Biden said.

"And that includes personal ambition. It was a moment for the history books a U.S. president reflecting before the nation on why he was taking the rare step of voluntarily handing off power.

It hasn't been done since 1968, when Lyndon Johnson announced he would not seek reelection in the heat of the Vietnam War.

“I revere this office, But I love my country more” Biden said.

Trump, just an hour earlier at a campaign rally, revived his baseless claims of voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election, which he lost to Biden.

His refusal to concede inspired the Capitol insurrection of Jan. 6, 2021, which Biden called the worst attack on our democracy since the Civil War.