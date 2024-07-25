Russian drones attack Ukraine port second night in a row

KYIV: Russian drones attacked the southern Ukrainian port city of Izmail for a second straight night damaging infrastructure, Kyiv said Thursday, claiming several Russian attack drones entered Romanian airspace.
Moscow has targeted ports in the southern Odesa region persistently since it exited an accord last year brokered by the United Nations and Turkey allowing Ukraine to export grain via the Black Sea.
Local authorities in Izmail said "port infrastructure facilities were damaged" in the Russian attack and that two civilians were wounded.
The Ukrainian Air Force said Russia had launched 38 Iranian-designed attack drones and that air defence systems had downed 25.
"Another three Shaheds were lost after crossing the state border with Romania," it said.
The governor of the Odesa region, which borders EU and NATO member Romania, said the attack had damaged an administrative building.
Three people were wounded in the Russian attack one day earlier on Izmail, local authorities had said.
Romania's military carried out a search for drone debris near the border with Ukraine following the attack on Wednesday, with Romanians reporting hearing explosions.
People in 17 cities and villages in Romania's southeastern Tulcea county got alerts on their mobile phones early Wednesday after "several objects" were observed "approaching the northern area" of the county.