Russian drones attack Ukraine port second night in a row

KYIV: Russian drones attacked the southern Ukrainian port city of Izmail for a second straight night damaging infrastructure, Kyiv said Thursday, claiming several Russian attack drones entered Romanian airspace.

Moscow has targeted ports in the southern Odesa region persistently since it exited an accord last year brokered by the United Nations and Turkey allowing Ukraine to export grain via the Black Sea.

Local authorities in Izmail said "port infrastructure facilities were damaged" in the Russian attack and that two civilians were wounded.

The Ukrainian Air Force said Russia had launched 38 Iranian-designed attack drones and that air defence systems had downed 25.

"Another three Shaheds were lost after crossing the state border with Romania," it said.