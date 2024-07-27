FBI confirms Trump hit by bullet in assassination attempt

The FBI deemed the assault -- in which a gunman fired eight bullets from outside the event's security perimeter -- an assassination attempt.

But FBI chief Christopher Wray on Wednesday told US lawmakers that there was some doubt as to "whether or not it's a bullet or shrapnel that, you know, that hit his ear."

Following the new statement from the FBI -- which Trump has long alleged is part of a "deep state" conspiring against him -- the Republican posted on his Truth Social platform: "I assume that's the best apology that we'll get from Director Wray, but it is fully accepted!"

Earlier Friday, he posted a letter from his former White House doctor saying the wound was almost certainly due to a bullet.

"There is no evidence that it was anything other than a bullet," wrote Ronny Jackson, now a Republican congressman from Texas, on Truth Social.

Two rally attendees were seriously wounded in the attack, and a 50-year-old Pennsylvania firefighter was shot dead, according to officials. The gunman was killed by a US Secret Service sniper.