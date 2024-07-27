Kim Jong Un calls for 'people's paradise' on Korean War anniversary

SEOUL: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un called for the building of a "people's paradise", as Pyongyang marked the anniversary of the end of the Korean War on Saturday.

The three-year Korean War ended 71 years ago on July 27, 1953 with a ceasefire that has never been replaced by a peace treaty.

Pyongyang regards the conflict as a victory, and the anniversary as a public holiday.

Kim said on Friday that it was the "sacred mission and duty of our generation" to "reliably defend our ideology and social system" and "build a people's paradise", according to Pyongyang's Korean Central News Agency.