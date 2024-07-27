Philippine coast guard says oil leaking from sunken tanker

MANILA: Some of the 1.4 million litres of industrial fuel oil inside a sunken Philippine tanker has started to leak into Manila Bay, the coast guard said Saturday, as they raced to avoid an environmental catastrophe.

The MT Terra Nova sank in bad weather off Manila early Thursday, killing one crew member and leaving the country potentially facing its worst oil spill disaster.

The oil slick has more than tripled in size and is now estimated to stretch 12-14 kilometres (7.5-8.7 miles) across the bay, which thousands of fishermen and tourism operators rely on for their livelihoods.

Divers inspected the hull of the vessel on Saturday and saw a "minimal leak" from the valves, coast guard spokesman Rear Admiral Armando Balilo said, adding it was "not alarming yet".

"It's just a small volume flowing out," Balilo said, adding "the tanks are intact".

"We're hoping that tomorrow we will be able to start syphoning the oil from the motor tanker," he said.

The ship that will carry the recovered oil is on its way to the area, he said.

The coast guard has warned that if the entire cargo leaked it would be an "environmental catastrophe".

It has previously said the oil leaking from the tanker appeared to be the diesel fuel used to power the vessel, which is resting on the sea floor under 34 metres (116 feet) of water.

The coast guard now thinks the slick is a mixture of diesel and industrial fuel oil.

Oil containment booms have been deployed for what Balilo earlier described as "the worst case scenario" of the cargo leaking out.

Three coast guard vessels were also spreading dispersants on the oil.

Balilo called for a suspension of fishing in Manila Bay to prevent people "eating contaminated fish".

Seven days to offload oil

The vessel sank nearly seven kilometres from its origin in the port of Limay west of Manila. It was attempting to return to port after running into bad weather.