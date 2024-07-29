Quad calls for concerted action against all UN-listed terrorist groups, including LeT, JeM

TOKYO: The four-nation grouping Quad on Monday called for concerted action against all UN-listed terrorist groups, including LeT, JeM and their proxy outfits as it urged all countries to take immediate, sustained and irreversible action to prevent their territory from being used for terrorist purposes, in a veiled reference to Pakistan.

In a joint statement issued after the Quad foreign ministers' meeting here, the Quad ministers "unequivocally" condemned terrorism and violent extremism in all its forms including cross-border terrorism.

"We strongly reiterate our condemnation of terrorist attacks, including the 26/11 Mumbai and Pathankot attacks and call for bringing the perpetrators of these attacks to justice without delay," said the statement from the grouping comprising India, the US, Japan and Australia.

The ministers deplored the use of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), drones, tunnels and information and communication technologies by terrorists and terrorist entities.