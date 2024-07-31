China criticizes Japan for "Smear Attacks" in diplomatic dispute

BEIJING: China has expressed strong dissatisfaction to Japan about what it called "smear attacks” against China at recent high-level meetings with the United States, India and Australia, the Foreign Ministry said Wednesday.

A ministry statement said that Liu Jinsong, the director general of the Asian affairs department, conveyed solemn representations and serious concern at a meeting the previous day with Akira Yokochi, the deputy chief of mission at the Japanese Embassy.

“Liu pointed out that Japan’s smear attacks on China are self-contradictory to its statement of promoting the strategic and reciprocal relationship between the two countries,” the statement said.

Meeting in Tokyo on Sunday, Japan's foreign and defense ministers agreed to bolster military cooperation with the U.S. at what are known as “2+2” talks with their American counterparts.