British Indian schoolboy Henil Soni eyes world record with Rubik's Cube feat

LONDON: A British Indian schoolboy who created a giant artwork depicting Prime Minister Rishi Sunak by using his Rubik's Cube solving skills is eyeing a speed record entry into the 'Guinness World Records' later this year.

Henil Soni, 11, was recently awarded with an Inspire Award by the British Youth International College (BYITC) at an event in the UK Parliament complex for his mastery of the Rubik's Cube as a "testament to his sharp intellect and unwavering determination."

The pupil of the Two Village C of E (VC) Primary School at Harwich in Essex, south-east England, is excited at the prospect of taking his cube solving to the next level.

"I am deeply honoured to receive the Inspire Award at the British Parliament. BYITC's recognition has provided me with a platform to showcase my achievements, and winning the Rubik's Hero in the Academics Category has been a profound milestone in my journey," Soni said.

From solving the Rubik's Cube since the age of five to creating intricate portraits out of several of them, the schoolboy's family has been nurturing his unique talent.

In August, he wants to showcase his speed-solving prowess and create a massive cube mosaic of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"I am eagerly anticipating the opportunity to attempt breaking the Guinness World Record on August 4 in India, where I will demonstrate my speed-solving prowess with the Rubik's Cube," added Soni.

A total of 27 awards were presented at the Inspire Awards event earlier this year, with the winners receiving trophies and certificates from BYITC  founded in 2015 by Glasgow-based academic and educator Dr Rashmi Mantri.

"I have seen first-hand how achievement in learning and skills can fill young people with confidence and show them how amazing they really are. Through BYITC, we have helped thousands of students excel in maths, English, programming, and cyber security," said Mantri.

"The diverse range of talents showcased at the Inspire Awards, from coding prodigies to literary talents, environmental champions to philanthropists, and exceptional singers and dancers, is a testament to the remarkable capabilities of our youth.

Congratulations to all the winners for setting a high standard for next year's awards," she said.

The academic set up BYITC Supermaths after using an abacus to teach her son basic arithmetic and today the college runs global franchises, including in Dubai and Sri Lanka, with further UK franchises planned in the coming months.

While the concept started as an in-person tuition programme with classes in Glasgow and Edinburgh, it has since transformed into offering online tuition to thousands of students around the world.