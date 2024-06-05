Fiji PM wins international athletics medal, at 75

WELLINGTON: Fiji's prime minister wound back the clock on Wednesday by winning a bronze medal at an international athletics championship, at the age of 75.

Sitiveni Rabuka, who competed for Fiji in both rugby and athletics in his youth, finished on the podium for his age category in the shot put at the Oceania championships held in Suva.

World leaders taking part in sports events is nothing new, but it is rare for one to walk away with a medal from an international competition.

Rabuka earned his bronze with a throw of 7.09 metres to finish behind two Australian rivals in the 75-79 category for the Oceania region.

"Even at 75, I hope to inspire the younger generation to develop a habit of keeping fit and staying healthy. It was indeed a morale booster for me," he posted alongside a picture of him holding the medal on his social media page.