274 Palestinians killed in Israeli raid that rescued 4 hostages says Gaza's Health Ministry

DEIR AL-BALAH: At least 274 Palestinians, including dozens of children, were killed, and hundreds more were wounded, in the Israeli raid that rescued four hostages held by Hamas, Gaza's Health Ministry said Sunday. The Israeli military said its forces came under heavy fire during the complex daytime operation deep in central Gaza.

The killing of so many Palestinians, in a raid that Israelis celebrated as a stunning success because all four hostages were rescued, showed the heavy cost of such operations on top of the already soaring toll of the 8-month-old war ignited by Hamas' Oct. 7 attack.

The operation in Nuseirat, a built-up refugee camp dating to the 1948 Arab-Israeli war, was the largest rescue since Oct. 7, when Hamas and other militants stormed across the border, killing about 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and taking about 250 hostage.

Scores of hostages are believed to be held in densely populated areas or inside Hamas' labyrinth of tunnels, making rescues extremely complex and risky. A raid in February freed two hostages while leaving 74 Palestinians dead.

Israel's massive offensive has killed over 36,700 Palestinians, according to the Health Ministry, which does not differentiate between civilians and combatants in its count. It said 64 children and 57 women were killed in the latest raid, and 153 children and 161 women were among the nearly 700 wounded.

SCENES OF HORROR AT GAZA HOSPITAL

In Gaza, medics described scenes of chaos after the raid. Overwhelmed hospitals were already struggling to treat the wounded from days of heavy Israeli strikes in the area.

"We had the gamut of war wounds, trauma wounds, from amputations to eviscerations to trauma, to TBIs (traumatic brain injuries), fractures and, obviously, big burns," said Karin Huster of Doctors Without Borders, an international charity working in Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital. "Kids completely gray or white from the shock, burnt, screaming for their parents. Many of them are not screaming because they are in shock."