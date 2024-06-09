Attacks in Russian-occupied Ukrainian regions leave 28 dead, says Moscow-appointed officials

Russian state news agency Tass cited Saldo as saying that Ukrainian forces first struck the town with a French-made guided bomb, then attacked again with a U.S.-supplied HIMARS missile. He said Ukrainian forces had “deliberately made a repeat strike to create greater numbers of casualties” when “residents of nearby houses ran out to help the injured."

Officials declared Saturday a day of mourning in Luhansk, and public events will be similarly cancelled on Sunday and Monday in Kherson.

Further east, Leonid Pasechnik, the Russia-installed governor in Ukraine’s partially occupied Luhansk region, said Saturday that two more bodies had been pulled from the rubble following Friday’s Ukrainian missile attack on the regional capital, also called Luhansk. Russian state news agency Interfax cited regional authorities as saying this brought the death toll to six. Pasechnik also said 60 people were wounded in the attack.

Ukraine did not comment on either assault.

Ukraine launched a barrage of drones across Russian territory overnight Friday, Russia’s Defense Ministry said on Saturday. Twenty-five drones were reportedly destroyed over Russia’s southern Kuban and Astrakhan regions, the western Tula region, and the Moscow-annexed Crimean peninsula.