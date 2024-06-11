Chinese police say man under arrest in stabbing of four US college instructors

BEIJING: Chinese police say a suspect is in custody in a stabbing attack on four instructors from Iowa’s Cornell College who were teaching at a Chinese university in the northeast city of Jilin.

Jilin city police said a 55-year old man surnamed Cui was walking in a public park when he had bumped into a foreigner. He then stabbed the foreigner and three other foreigners who were with him, and a Chinese person who approached in an attempt to intervene.

The four instructors teaching at Beihua University in northeastern China were attacked in a public park, reportedly with a knife, officials at the U.S. school and the State Department said.

A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Tuesday that the injured were rushed to a hospital for treatment, and that none was in critical condition. Police believe Monday's attack in Jilin city's Beishan Park was an isolated incident, based on a preliminary assessment, and the investigation is ongoing, ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said at a daily briefing.

Cornell College President Jonathan Brand said in a statement that the instructors were attacked while at the park with a faculty member from Beihua, which is in an outlying part of Jilin, an industrial city about 1,000 kilometers (600 miles) northeast of Beijing. Monday was a public holiday in China.