Bangladesh: Nobel laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus, 13 others indicted in graft case

Nobel laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus and 13 others were on Wednesday indicted in a graft case.

A Dhaka court framed charges against Muhammad Yunus and 13 others in a case filed over misappropriation of about Tk 25.22 crore of Grameen Telecom Workers' Profit Participation Fund, according to The Daily Star.

The Dhaka Tribune quoting Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) Prosecutor Mosharraf Hossain Kajol said that the charges framed against Muhammad Yunus, which include Section 409 of the Penal Code, carry a maximum sentence of life imprisonment and a minimum of 10 years.

Judge Syed Arafat Hossain of Dhaka Special Judge Court 4 rejected a plea for the dismissal of charges by the accused and ordered the indictment, before setting July 15 for the next hearing, the report added.

In addition, if the money laundering charges are proven, Dr Yunus could face a sentence ranging from a minimum of four years to a maximum of 12 years.

Furthermore, other sections of the law also entail potential penalties.

Meanwhile, Dr Yunus's lawyer Abdullah Al Mamun said the case against Dr Yunus is politically motivated, the Dhaka Tribune noted.