Kuwait building fire: At least 49 killed, over 50 hospitalised; mostly Indians

At least 49 people, mostly Indians, were killed and more than 50 hospitalised on Wednesday after a major fire broke out in a building housing workers in Kuwait, local officials and Gulf media reported.

The fire began in a kitchen in a six-storey building in the Mangaf area of Kuwait's southern Ahmadi Governorate early Wednesday, officials said, adding that the building reportedly had nearly 200 people living in it who are workers of the same company.

According to Malayalam media reports, the building reportedly belongs to the NBTC Group, headed by Malayali businessman KG Abraham.

Officials said that the majority of those deceased were Indian nationals from Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and north Indian states, with ages ranging between 20 and 50 years. They added that most deaths were due to smoke inhalation while residents were sleeping, and a significant number of occupants were evacuated.

Thirty-three-year-old Umarudheen Shameer from Kollam was identified by Malayalam channels as one of the deceased.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has written to Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar urging him to direct the Indian Embassy to get in touch with the Kuwait government to coordinate relief and rescue operations in the fire incident at Mangaf in the Gulf country.

"It is reported that several Indians, including some from Kerala, have lost their lives or succumbed to serious injuries in this unfortunate incident," the Chief Minister said in his letter.

Sources said that five firefighters sustained injuries during the rescue operation. They added that victims suffocated from rising smoke after the fire broke out on the ground floor.

Director General of the Forensic Department, Major General Eid Al-Owaihan, said the death toll has exceeded 35, with 15 injured individuals admitted to hospitals, four of whom later died, the English-language daily Arab Times reported.

"Unfortunately, we received a report of a fire at... exactly 6:00 am (0300 GMT) in the Mangaf area," Al-Owaihan said during a visit to the site. Forensic teams have identified three of the bodies, he added.