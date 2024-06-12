Kuwait building fire: At least 49 killed, over 50 hospitalised; mostly Indians

At least 49 people, mostly Indians, were killed and more than 50 hospitalised on Wednesday after a major fire broke out in a building housing workers in Kuwait, local officials and Gulf media reported.
The fire began in a kitchen in a six-storey building in the Mangaf area of Kuwait's southern Ahmadi Governorate early Wednesday, officials said, adding that the building reportedly had nearly 200 people living in it who are workers of the same company.
According to Malayalam media reports, the building reportedly belongs to the NBTC Group, headed by Malayali businessman KG Abraham.
Officials said that the majority of those deceased were Indian nationals from Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and north Indian states, with ages ranging between 20 and 50 years. They added that most deaths were due to smoke inhalation while residents were sleeping, and a significant number of occupants were evacuated.
Thirty-three-year-old Umarudheen Shameer from Kollam was identified by Malayalam channels as one of the deceased.
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has written to Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar urging him to direct the Indian Embassy to get in touch with the Kuwait government to coordinate relief and rescue operations in the fire incident at Mangaf in the Gulf country.
"It is reported that several Indians, including some from Kerala, have lost their lives or succumbed to serious injuries in this unfortunate incident," the Chief Minister said in his letter.
Sources said that five firefighters sustained injuries during the rescue operation. They added that victims suffocated from rising smoke after the fire broke out on the ground floor.
Director General of the Forensic Department, Major General Eid Al-Owaihan, said the death toll has exceeded 35, with 15 injured individuals admitted to hospitals, four of whom later died, the English-language daily Arab Times reported.
"Unfortunately, we received a report of a fire at... exactly 6:00 am (0300 GMT) in the Mangaf area," Al-Owaihan said during a visit to the site. Forensic teams have identified three of the bodies, he added.
Reacting to the incident, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar wrote on X: "Deeply shocked by the news of the fire incident in Kuwait City. There are reportedly over 40 deaths and over 50 have been hospitalised. Our ambassador has gone to the camp. We are awaiting further information."
"Deepest condolences to the families of those who tragically lost their lives. Wish early and full recovery to those who have been injured. Our Embassy will render the fullest assistance to all concerned in this regard," he added.
"The fire mishap in Kuwait City is saddening. My thoughts are with all those who have lost their near and dear ones. I pray that the injured recover at the earliest. The Indian Embassy in Kuwait is closely monitoring the situation and working with the authorities there to assist the affected," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on X.
At the direction of Prime Minister Modi, Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh is rushing to Kuwait to oversee assistance to Indians injured in the fire and to ensure early repatriation of the mortal remains of those killed.
Meanwhile, India's Ambassador to Kuwait, Adarsh Swaika, visited the hospitalised Indian nationals, offering them all possible assistance in addition to medical treatment.
The building's owner has been detained in an investigation into potential negligence, Interior Minister Sheikh Fahd Al-Yousef said as he too visited the scene.
"What happened today is a result of the greed of the company and building owners," the minister said in a statement as he visited the fire scene.
He said that he gave orders to Kuwait Municipality and the Public Authority for Manpower to launch immediate action to address similar violations where large numbers of workers are crammed into one residential building, and make sure that all safety requirements are in place in order to prevent similar incidents in the future.
Kuwait, like other Persian Gulf countries, has a large community of migrant workers who far outnumber the local population. Indians constitute 21 percent (1 million) of the total population of Kuwait and 30 percent of its workforce (approximately 9 lakh).
(With inputs from PTI, AFP)