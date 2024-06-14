China: Prominent female #MeToo activist jailed for five years

A prominent female #MeToo activist in China has been handed a five-year jail sentence for "subversion against the state", BBC reported.

Sophia Huang Xueqin was convicted and sentenced on Friday, nearly 10 months after she went on trial.

Labour activist Wang Jianbing, who stood trial with Huang, was sentenced to three years and six months in prison.

Chinese authorities have not made it clear how the two stood accused of subversion. The trial was a closed-door hearing, BBC added.

But their supporters say they were detained because they hosted regular meetings and forums for young people to discuss social issues.

The Associated Press, quoting friends of the activist, earlier said that the two disappeared on Sept. 19, 2021, the day before Huang was scheduled to head to the United Kingdom to start a master’s degree program on gender violence and conflict at the University of Sussex.

Last year, the International Women’s Media Foundation gave Huang its Wallis Annenberg Justice for Women Journalists Award.