Ahead of PM Modi’s likely visit to Sri Lanka, Jaishankar to go to Colombo on Thursday

NEW DELHI: In what appears to be a prelude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s likely visit to Sri Lanka (in July/August), External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is going to Colombo on Thursday.

During the visit, Jaishankar will have meetings with the Sri Lankan leadership on a range of issues. This will be his first bilateral visit after the formation of the new government under PM Modi.

"Reaffirming India’s Neighbourhood First Policy, the visit underlines India’s continued commitment to Sri Lanka as its closest maritime neighbour and time tested friend. The visit will add momentum to connectivity projects and other mutually beneficial cooperation across sectors," said the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

Jaishankar will meet his Sri Lankan counterpart Ali Sabry and there is a likelihood of his meeting President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

There will be a review of the bilateral projects between India and Sri Lanka across various sectors like renewable energy and connectivity.