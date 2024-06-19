Ahead of PM Modi’s likely visit to Sri Lanka, Jaishankar to go to Colombo on Thursday

NEW DELHI: In what appears to be a prelude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s likely visit to Sri Lanka (in July/August), External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is going to Colombo on Thursday.
During the visit, Jaishankar will have meetings with the Sri Lankan leadership on a range of issues. This will be his first bilateral visit after the formation of the new government under PM Modi.
"Reaffirming India’s Neighbourhood First Policy, the visit underlines India’s continued commitment to Sri Lanka as its closest maritime neighbour and time tested friend. The visit will add momentum to connectivity projects and other mutually beneficial cooperation across sectors," said the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).
Jaishankar will meet his Sri Lankan counterpart Ali Sabry and there is a likelihood of his meeting President Ranil Wickremesinghe.
There will be a review of the bilateral projects between India and Sri Lanka across various sectors like renewable energy and connectivity.
It is learnt that Jaishankar could also meet leaders across Sri Lanka's political spectrum who are gearing up for national elections this year.
President Wickremesinghe was in Delhi on June 9 for PM Modi’s swearing-in ceremony for his third term as PM.
Jaishankar had called on Wickremesinghe on June 10 and they discussed the resumption of development projects funded and initiated in Sri Lanka with Indian investments which have been paused.
Jaishankar had also spoken about India’s plans for developing an industrial zone in the eastern part of Trincomalee.
It may be recalled that in a vision statement released during President Wickremesinghe’s visit to Delhi in July 2023, there was discussion on developing Trincomalee as a national and regional hub of industry, energy and economic activity.