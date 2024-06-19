Nepal suspends sales of antibiotic injection manufactured by Indian company citing 'health risks'

The sales and distribution of Biotax 1gm, manufactured by an Indian firm, has been banned in Nepal due to "health risks."

The Department of Drug Administration suspended the antibiotic injection since it was not in compliance with the production specifications, The Kathmandu Post reported.

Biotax 1gm injection is an antibiotic medicine used to treat bacterial infections, including those of the brain, lungs, ear, urinary tract, skin, soft tissues, bones and joints, blood, and heart. It is also used to prevent infections during surgery.

The injection is manufactured by Zydus Healthcare Ltd.

“We have directed the manufacturing company, importers and distributors to immediately suspend sales, import and distribution of the said medicine, until further notice,” said Pramod KC, spokesperson at the department. “Some serious issues have been detected in the said antibiotic. Decisions about further actions will be taken once the investigation is completed,” he was quoted as saying by The Kathmandu Post.

According to the department, which carried out the testing in its own laboratory, BIOTAX-1gm batch F300460 is not safe for use and could risk patients’ lives.