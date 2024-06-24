India slams Canada for glorifying acts of terrorism on 39th anniversary of Kanishka bombing

OTTAWA: Terming the frequent acts glorifying militancy in Canada as "deplorable", India has emphasised that no government in the world should overlook the threat of terrorism emanating from its territories for political gains.

In a statement on the 39th anniversary of the 1985 Kanishka bombing, in which 329 persons, most of them Canadians of Indian descent on board an Air India flight lost their lives, the Indian High Commission here said that terrorism knows "no borders, nationality, or race".

The Indian High Commission in Ottawa and the consulates of India in Toronto and Vancouver organised memorial services on Sunday and solemnly remembered the victims of the "dastardly act of terror" in 1985.

The Montreal-New Delhi Air India 'Kanishka' Flight 182 exploded 45 minutes before it was to have landed at London's Heathrow Airport on June 23, 1985, killing all 329 people on board, including 86 children. The bombing was blamed on Sikh militants in retaliation to 'Operation Bluestar' to flush out militants from the Golden Temple in 1984.