Julian Assange freed after five years in British custody following US plea deal

Assange was initially detained for skipping bail concerning the Swedish case and held in custody while the US extradition request wound its way through court.

He will now be reunited with his wife, whom he married at a ceremony in the prison, and their two young children, it added.

"WikiLeaks published ground-breaking stories of government corruption and human rights abuses, holding the powerful accountable for their actions," the statement read.

"As editor-in-chief, Julian paid severely for these principles, and for the people's right to know. As he returns to Australia, we thank all who stood by us, fought for us, and remained utterly committed in the fight for his freedom. Julian's freedom is our freedom," the statement added.