Indian-origin women of UK's Post Office scandal rejects apology

LONDON: An Indian-origin former manager of a Post Office in England wrongly jailed while pregnant has rejected the apology of an engineer whose evidence helped convict her over faulty accounting software.

Seema Misra, now 47, had her conviction quashed in April 2021 as the Court of Appeal ruled that she had been wrongly imprisoned over 12 years ago after being accused of stealing GBP 75,000 from her Post Office branch in Surrey where she was the sub-postmistress.

At the ongoing public inquiry into the scandal, she told the BBC that the apology of ex-Fujitsu engineer Gareth Jenkins was "too little, too late".

"Nobody can understand it," she said of the ordeal she went through and said Jenkins could have apologised ages ago.

Her reaction followed a written witness statement submitted to the Post Office Inquiry by Jenkins, in which he said: "I did not know that Mrs Misra was pregnant at the time of her conviction and only learned of this many years later.

"This makes what has happened even more tragic. I can only apologise, again, to Mrs Misra and her family for what happened to her."

The former engineer who appeared as an expert witness in 15 sub-postmaster cases is currently being investigated by police for potential perjury or lying to a court.

In one of his earlier witness statements to the inquiry, he denied any wrongdoing.