NYT Editorial Board tells Biden to leave the presidential race

"To Serve His Country, President Biden Should Leave the Race," intoned The Editorial Board of the The New York Times.

Biden's argument that he is the candidate with the best chance of taking on the threat of tyranny posed by Donald Trump and defeating it is no longer a sufficient rationale for why Biden should be the Democratic nominee this year.

The NYT said that on Thursday's debate, Biden "struggled to explain what he would accomplish in a second term. He struggled to respond to Mr. Trump’s provocations. He struggled to hold Mr. Trump accountable for his lies, his failures and his chilling plans. More than once, he struggled to make it to the end of a sentence."

"The clearest path for Democrats to defeat a candidate defined by his lies is to deal truthfully with the American public: acknowledge that Mr. Biden can’t continue his race, and create a process to select someone more capable to stand in his place to defeat Mr. Trump in November," NYT declared.

Biden is not the man he was four years ago, the NYT pointed out.

Writing on the issue, The Guardian explored the alternatives for Biden. The negative drumbeat, it said, has focused minds on alternatives if Biden does step aside. Two frontrunners would be Harris and Newsom, yet both have vulnerabilities. Harris, who would be the first woman of colour to be a main party’s presidential nominee, is plagued by low approval ratings barely higher than Biden’s, while Newsom’s term as governor of California has drawn criticism over high taxes, surging homelessness and rising housing costs.