Boeing plane carrying 85 people catches fire and skids off the runway in Senegal, injuring 10

DAKAR: A Boeing 737 carrying 85 people caught fire and skidded off a runway at Senegal's main airport, injuring 10 people including the pilot, the country's transport minister said Thursday.

Passengers were evacuated from the burning aircraft and some described "complete panic" as they scrambled for their lives.

The Air Sénégal flight operated by TransAir was headed to Bamako, in neighboring Mali, late Wednesday with 79 passengers, two pilots and four cabin crew, when the crash happened at Blaise Diagne International airport, about 50 kilometers (31 miles) from Dakar.

It wasn't immediately clear what caused the Boeing 737-300 to catch fire and skid off the runway. The injured were being treated at a hospital, while the others were taken to a hotel to rest, the minister added.

Passengers jumped down the emergency slides at night while flames engulfed one side of the aircraft and screams were heard all around, recounted Malian musician Cheick Siriman Sissoko, who filmed the passengers' ordeal on his phone.

"I saw my life flash before my eyes," he said. "I thought about my mother, my wife, my kids," Sissoko, 39, told The Associated Press from the hotel where passengers were recovering from the shock.

"Only the slide on one side opened, so there was complete panic during the evacuation," he added.

Ibrahim Diallo, 20, a Malian citizen aboard of the flight, said the plane had attempted to take off earlier that night but failed.

"The pilot told us everything was under control and that we're going to try to take off again," he told the AP. "The second time, smoke started coming from one of the wings."

Boeing referred all request for comment to the airlines. "Carriers operate and maintain their airplanes for upwards of 30 to 40 years," its statement said. "We will provide any requested support to our customer."