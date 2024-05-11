Hundreds evacuated from Ukraine border after Russian offensive

KYIV: Hundreds of people were evacuated from areas near the Russian border in Ukraine's Kharkiv region, the regional governor said Saturday, a day after Moscow launched a surprise ground offensive.

"A total of 1,775 people have been evacuated," governor Oleg Synegubov wrote on social media, adding that there had been Russian artillery and mortar attacks on 30 settlements in the region over the past 24 hours.

Russian forces made small advances in the border area it was pushed back from nearly two years ago.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday said a "fierce battle" was on in the area.

The Kharkiv region has been mostly under Ukrainian control since September 2022.