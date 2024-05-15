Pakistan HC grants bail to Imran Khan in 190 million pounds corruption case

ISLAMABAD: A High Court in Pakistan on Wednesday granted bail to Imran Khan in the 190 million pounds corruption case, in which the jailed former prime minister and his wife are accused of receiving land worth billions of rupees as a bribe from a real estate tycoon.

A two-member bench of the Islamabad High Court comprising Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri, had reserved the verdict on Tuesday after the completion of arguments.

On Wednesday, the court asked Khan to submit a surety bond of Rs 1 million in order to secure bail.

However, the order will not result in the ex-premier's release from Adiala jail since his sentences in the Iddat and cypher cases are yet to be suspended.

Khan, who was arrested weeks ago in the case, had challenged his detention in the Islamabad High Court.

"Despite of being granted bail in the Al-Qadir case, Imran Khan will continue to remain imprisoned given that his bail or suspension of sentence in the Cipher and iddat cases are yet to happen," his party said in a statement.

His party added that it was safe to say by "looking at the bogus prosecution and tactics to procrastinate the bail petitions in other cases" that "courts are likely to bail Mr.Khan out soon".

Khan and his wife were indicted in the case by an accountability court in February.