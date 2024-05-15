Sri Lanka in talks with India to set up small arms manufacturing unit: Minister Tennakoon

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka on Wednesday said it is holding talks with India to set up a small arms manufacturing unit under the wider ambit of defence cooperation between the two countries.

"We are in discussions with India to set up a small arms manufacturing unit. We are in touch with our Indian counterparts, there is so much we can take and learn from India," State Minister of Defence Premitha Bandara Tennakoon said responding to a query from the media.

"Discussions are ongoing (for) a joint venture in the military industry," Tennakoon said.

His statement comes a little more than a month after India's High Commissioner to Sri Lanka Santosh Jha told a defence seminar here that New Delhi was willing to offer modern defence equipment to friendly partner countries such as Sri Lanka.

"Like in other areas, India and Sri Lanka are cooperating closely on security and defence matters. The Indian defence industry today rolls out state-of-the-art systems, advanced technologies and world class equipment," Jha had said on April 10.

He added that various advanced platforms and equipment developed indigenously in India can also become viable, affordable and modern solutions for the Sri Lankan military.

Referring to the April 10 meeting, where he himself was present, Tennakoon on Wednesday said, Sri Lanka is not trying to buy “anything” at the moment, and added that such presentations are annual events.

"Connectivity is really good ... and military-to-military connectivity ... Indian and Sri Lankan military-to-military connectivity is at a high. So we maintain that …. that doesn't mean that we are going to buy anything from anyone,” the minister was quoted as saying by news portal NewsFirst.lk.