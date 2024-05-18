Man who sought revenge for a stolen phone pleads guilty to fire that killed a Senegalese family of 5

DENVER: A Colorado man pleaded guilty to murder charges on Friday for starting a 2020 house fire that killed five members of a Senegalese family out of misplaced revenge for a stolen iPhone that he mistakenly tracked to the house.

Kevin Bui, now 20, was a teenager at the time of the fire but prosecuted as an adult. He has been portrayed by prosecutors as the ringleader of three friends who started the Aug. 5, 2020, fire in the middle of the night in a Denver neighborhood. Bui wrongly believed people who had recently robbed him lived in the home after using an app to track his stolen iPhone to the general area, according to prior testimony in the case.

Bui pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree murder. A plea deal reached between the defendant and prosecutors proposes a sentence of up to 60 years in prison -- 30 years for each count. The maximum penalty for each count of second-degree murder is 48 years and a $1 million fine.

Judge Karen Brody set sentencing for July 2. Bui was seated at the table with his lawyers during the hearing with his hands cuffed in front of him and wearing a green jail uniform.

He gave perfunctory answers to the judge's questions as his parents watched from the court gallery and listened to the proceedings as relayed by an interpreter through headphones. Bui's father told reporters after the hearing that they accepted the plea agreement.

Bui is the last of the three friends to enter a plea in the fire that killed Djibril Diol, 29, and Adja Diol, 23, and their 22-month-old daughter, Khadija Diol. Their relative, Hassan Diol, 25, and her 6-month-old daughter Hawa Beye were also killed. Three other people escaped by jumping from the second floor of the home, breaking some bones.

No relatives of the victims were in court, but they watched the proceedings online, said Ousman Ba, program coordinator of the African Leadership Group who is a spokesperson for the family of Djibril Diol and Adja Diol. He also consults with Amadou Beye, whose wife and daughter were killed.

The families supported the deal even though they had originally hoped to see Bui sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, Ba said. It is the harshest sentence available in Colorado since it abolished the death penalty and is the automatic punishment for a first-degree murder conviction. However, since people who commited crimes as juveniles are treated differently and allowed parole, the families believed that this plea agreement was the best option to resolve this case after nearly four years, he said.

"We are Muslims. We do believe justice will be served by Allah, our maker," said Ba, who thanked prosecutors for keeping the families informed about the case.