Pakistan reports third polio case amid concerns of widespread transmission

ISLAMABAD: Amidst efforts to combat the debilitating poliovirus, Pakistan grapples with the emergence of the third polio case of the year, raising alarm bells across health authorities, Dawn reported.

Pakistan confirmed the third polio case of the current year on Saturday, adding to the ongoing battle against the crippling disease. Alongside, three more environmental samples tested positive for polio, heightening concerns about the prevalence of the virus.

The latest victim, a 12-year-old girl from the Kili Malak Haqdad area of Darozai Union Council in Balochistan's Killa Abdullah district, succumbed to the relentless grip of polio. Her journey into paralysis was marked by fever, followed by pain on the right side of her body and vomiting, preceding the onset of paralysis. Despite no history of trauma or intramuscular injection, she experienced weakness in her limbs, signalling the cruel onset of the disease.

Genetic sequencing of the isolated virus revealed its presence in the affected region, casting a shadow of despair over efforts to contain its spread. Prime Minister's Coordinator on National Health Services, Malik Mukhtar Ahmed Bharath, lamented the tragic toll that polio exacts, not only on its victims but on entire families, underscoring the urgency to confront this menace, as reported by Dawn.